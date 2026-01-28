India–EU Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda | Towards 2030: Tech, innovation to power ties

According to the joint statement, “India and the EU have complementary strengths in the technology domain. Both sides will increase collaboration across the entire value chain, linking enhanced research and innovation to business engagement and market operationalisation.”

india eu pact, India–EU Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda, European Union (EU), India-EU FTA, free trade agreement (FTA), Indian express news, current affairsThey will broaden discussions on economic security, in particular on the resilience of supply chains and research security, underlining the importance of protecting sensitive technologies.

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi and the visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council’s President Antonio Costa adopted “Towards 2030: India–EU Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda” to elevate strategic cooperation between the two sides.

“Based on today’s achievem­ents, we are launching an even more ambitious and holistic strategic agenda for the next five years. In a complex global environment, this agenda will provide clear direction, advance our shared prosperity, accelerate innovation, strengthen security cooperation, and deepen peo­ple-to-people ties,” Modi said.

The Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda is aimed at accelerating progress across five key pillars: prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, connectivity and global challenges, as well as enabling factors such as skills, mobility, business and people-to-people ties.

In the current geopolitical environment and amidst global disruptions, they reaffirmed the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), a high level coordination platform to address key trade, technology and economic security issues, as the cornerstone of their technology partnership and aim to further enhance its work.”

It said that the two sides will continue to advance together on promoting Digital Public Infrastructure including interoperable standards and exchange of best practices on regulatory frameworks, collaboration in new technologies (including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, digital public infrastructure and 6G) to build cyber secure, trusted digital ecosystems as well as to advance cooperation in clean tech.

They will broaden discussions on economic security, in particular on the resilience of supply chains and research security, underlining the importance of protecting sensitive technologies. Both sides agreed to hold the next TTC ministerial meeting in Brussels in 2026 and to deepen business consultations, it said.

He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism '2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury's special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban's capture of power in mid-August, 2021.

Live Blog
