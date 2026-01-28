India–EU Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda | Towards 2030: Tech, innovation to power ties

They will broaden discussions on economic security, in particular on the resilience of supply chains and research security, underlining the importance of protecting sensitive technologies.

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi and the visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council’s President Antonio Costa adopted “Towards 2030: India–EU Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda” to elevate strategic cooperation between the two sides.

“Based on today’s achievem­ents, we are launching an even more ambitious and holistic strategic agenda for the next five years. In a complex global environment, this agenda will provide clear direction, advance our shared prosperity, accelerate innovation, strengthen security cooperation, and deepen peo­ple-to-people ties,” Modi said.

The Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda is aimed at accelerating progress across five key pillars: prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, connectivity and global challenges, as well as enabling factors such as skills, mobility, business and people-to-people ties.