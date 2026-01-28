India-EU FTA: Who gains what, what’s next?

Both sides are set to announce the successful conclusion of talks today at the India-EU Summit.

google-preferred-btn
india-eu fta meetPrime Minister Narendra Modi, with President of the European Council António Luís Santos da Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, during the signing of India-EU FTA at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

After nearly two decades of talks, India and the European Union formally completed the negotiations on the much-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) at the India-EU summit in Delhi on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the trade deal will boost manufacturing in India and also expand services-related sectors in the country. Hailed as the “mother of all deals”, the FTA will strengthen global businesses and investors’ confidence in India, Modi announced while virtually inaugurating the India Energy Week in Goa.

Both countries have also signed a mobility pact aimed at easing the movement of Indian students, workers and professionals across 27 EU member countries. The pact comes at a time when the US is making H1-B and other visa routes for Indian citizens more expensive, stricter.

Explained | India-EU FTA: After two decades of negotiations, how India and EU finally clinched a trade deal this time

Various sectors in India, such as textiles, gems and jewelry, leather, and jute, are set to benefit from the India-EU trade deal.

Here’s who will gain what, and what’s next:

india-eu fta future Here’s what India and the EU will gain following the signing of the FTA

Both sides are set to announce the successful conclusion of talks on Wednesday at the India-EU Summit. The formal signing of the agreement would take place later this year after legal scrubbing of the agreement is completed.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement