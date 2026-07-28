India-EU FTA will generate wealth and prosperity in both partners: German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann

Ambassador Ackermann spoke to The Indian Express as part of a series of interviews with European Ambassadors on the FTA. The agreement is not just a trade deal but a political commitment to a rules-based international trade order, he said.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
5 min readNew DelhiJul 28, 2026 08:01 PM IST
Germany’s Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann at the Idea Exchange program at The Indian Express earlier this month. Gajendra Yadav/ Express ArchiveGermany’s Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann at the Idea Exchange program at The Indian Express earlier this month. (Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ Express Archive)
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Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to India Hervé Delphin said last month that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EU could enter into force in the first quarter of 2027.

Earlier, on June 17, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had posted on X that “We will sign the Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year.”

India and the EU announced the conclusion of the FTA in New Delhi on January 27 this year. In the weeks that followed, The Indian Express spoke with six EU Ambassadors to India, including Ambassador Philipp Ackermann of Germany, about the agreement, which has been hailed by both sides as the “mother of all deals”, and described by Prime Minister Modi as a “new blueprint for shared prosperity”.

Ambassador Ackermann spoke to The Indian Express as part of a series of interviews with European Ambassadors on the FTA. The agreement is not just a trade deal but a political commitment to a rules-based international trade order, he said.

In a volatile global trade environment, how do you see the FTA holding up in the longer term as a stabilising factor in the bilateral economic relationship?

The EU-India Free Trade Agreement is not just a trade deal but a political commitment to a rules-based international trade order. It is also a strong signal from two democracies with almost 2 billion people [together] navigating an unpredictable world.

By locking in broad market access, transparent rules, and structured ways to resolve disputes, the European Union and India have chosen stability and predictability over policy whiplash and market uncertainty. Companies will have confidence to invest in supply chains that are less exposed to geopolitical shocks, while governments will gain a standing platform to manage disagreements on standards, technology, and sustainability before they escalate.

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Also Read | India-EU FTA: After two decades of negotiations, how India and EU finally clinched a trade deal this time

The FTA is not about risks, or geopolitical risks, alone. It is much more — it will generate wealth and prosperity in both the EU and India, and will offer chances for companies. With the passage of years, that predictability will compound, turning the relationship into a resilient and transformative economic partnership — one that weathers crises.

The economic impact will be profound. Some forecasts predict that the FTA could increase the EU’s GDP by around 0.1% per year. For India, the FTA could provide a decisive boost towards its own economic development.

In which specific area or sector will the FTA benefit Germany the most?

Everybody thinks of cars, of course, but frankly, I don’t think any one specific sector will stand out. What will matter is a company’s ability to anchor itself in the domestic market, localise production, and serve Indian consumers.

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The FTA will also make India more attractive as a hub in global trade. To be a great exporter, you first have to be a great importer. Only by sourcing the components you need at competitive prices and by plugging into international value chains can companies become global players.

The real winners will be those companies that harness the Indian market, combine Indian and German know-how, and sell successfully to the world.

Germany’s Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann at the Idea Exchange program at The Indian Express earlier this month. Gajendra Yadav/ Express Archive German ambassador Philipp Ackermann during Idea Exchange (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

With tariffs on luxury cars cut from 110% to 10% under the 250,000-unit quota, how will German automakers balance increased CBU (Completely Built Unit) imports with existing ‘Make in India’ manufacturing hubs?

To succeed in the Indian market, companies need to localize production to fully benefit from the country’s cost advantages. Most consumers are not in the market for ultra-luxury products — manufacturers have to build what people actually want to buy.

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I expect many European firms will use the FTA to expand Indian production not only for the domestic market but as export hubs serving global value chains. In that sense, the agreement strengthens India’s competitiveness compared with other production locations in the region.

Could the FTA accelerate the green hydrogen corridor between India and Germany?

Green hydrogen and green and sustainable technology are important pillars for future energy security as well as Germany’s bilateral relations with India. These are very tech-driven and environmental fields, which require research, investments, and international cooperation to create and develop markets.

We aim to deepen cooperation with India on green hydrogen. Due to abundant availability of solar energy, wind, and hydropower, India has great potential as one of the world’s leading producers of green hydrogen. The FTA will set a further supporting framework for this, creating favourable conditions for closer integration of our green hydrogen industries.

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Dr Ackermann studied art history and economics, and received a doctorate in art history in 1993. He joined the German Foreign Service the same year, and served as political counsellor in New Delhi between 2007 and 2010. He returned to India as Ambassador in 2022. He heads to Beijing next month for his next assignment.

The first interview in this series was with the Ambassador of the EU to India Hervé Delphin.

NEXT IN THIS SERIES: Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India

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Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

 

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