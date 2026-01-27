Live now

India-EU Trade Deal News Live Updates: India, EU ink deals on security, defence and mobility partnerships as FTA negotiations conclude

India-EU Free Trade Agreement News Live Updates: "India today inked its biggest free trade deal with 27-nation European Union. This is not just a trade agreement, but a new blueprint for shared prosperity," said Modi

narendra modi, india eu fta India-EU Trade Deal News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President Antonio Costa, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, during their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

India-EU Free Trade Agreement News Live Updates: India and the European Union Tuesday signed a document announcing conclusion of FTA negotiations, with agreements on security and defence partnerships and mobility partnership frameworks. “India today inked its biggest free trade deal with 27-nation European Union. This is not just a trade agreement, but a new blueprint for shared prosperity,” said Modi.

The deal struck is expected to double EU exports to India by 2032 by eliminating or reducing tariffs in 96.6% of traded goods by value, the EU said, adding that this will ‍lead ⁠to savings of 4 billion euros ($4.75 billion) in duties for European companies. The EU will cut tariffs on 99.5% goods traded over seven years, with tariffs to be cut to zero on Indian marine goods, leather products, chemicals, rubber, base metals and gems and jewellery, India’s trade ministry said in a statement.

Story continues below this ad

Speaking of the deal, PM Modi said that the India-European Union trade deal will boost manufacturing in India and also expand services-related sectors in the country. “India today inked its biggest free trade deal with 27-nation European Union,” Modi said. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underscored that India and Europe have concluded the “mother of all” trade deals. “Europe and India are making history today. We have concluded the mother of all deals. We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit,” Von der Leyen said. “This is only the beginning. We will grow our strategic relationship to be even stronger,” she said.

 

Live Updates
Jan 27, 2026 07:24 PM IST
India-EU Trade Deal Live Updates: Significant milestone, says Mahindra Group CEO, MD

On India EU FTA, Dr Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD, Mahindra Group said: “The India-EU FTA is a significant milestone as it provides the next wave of economic impetus for India, building on the strong foundation laid by a number of policy reforms.

This FTA will provide meaningful benefits across multiple sectors, as it strikes a very good balance between opening the market while nurturing manufacturing in India.

We see a huge positive for the auto sector as it provides duty-free access to European markets and will attract European OEMs to invest further in India. This agreement is very well designed, as it lowers in-quota duties only at higher priced segments which will enhance scale in the core segments relevant to Make in India for the world. We feel this will not change any competitive dynamics in the industry.

This FTA is one of the most comprehensive Agreements covering themes such as AI, innovation, clean tech, mobility that will boost industry growth across sectors like IT Services, Aerostructures, Finance, Agriculture and Renewable Energy.

The Agreement ushers a generational opportunity for a values-led partnership between two natural allies in a volatile world.”

Jan 27, 2026 04:28 PM IST
India-EU Trade Deal Live Updates: Here's what Piyush Goyal said on FTA deal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that it is a deal that gives unprecedented market access for over 99 per cent of India's exports by value. Goyal said that the pact is a strategic breakthrough in the country's global trade engagement, unlocking vast opportunities in the USD 20 trillion EU market for 1.4 billion people.

With PTI input

Jan 27, 2026 02:25 PM IST
India-EU Trade Deal Live Updates: FTA negotiations conclude; nations ink deals on security, defence and mobility partnerships

India and the European Union Tuesday signed a document announcing conclusion of FTA negotiations, with agreements on security and defence partnerships and mobility partnership frameworks. "India today inked its biggest free trade deal with 27-nation European Union. This is not just a trade agreement, but a new blueprint for shared prosperity," said Modi.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments