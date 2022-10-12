scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

India empowering last person at last mile: PM in Geospatial event speech

“Four 450-million unbanked people, a population greater than that of USA, were brought under banking net and 135-million people were given insurance. Sanitation facilities were taken to 110-million families and tap water connections to over 60-million households,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Addressing the Second UN World Geospatial International Congress via video message on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi said steps taken by India over the past few years has been of empowering the “last person at the last mile’’, reflecting the theme of this year’s conference — ‘Geo-Enabling the Global Village: No one should be left behind’.

“Four 450-million unbanked people, a population greater than that of USA, were brought under banking net and 135-million people were given insurance. Sanitation facilities were taken to 110-million families and tap water connections to over 60-million households,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 03:02:15 am
Next Story

Delhi: ‘Electronic city’ blueprint emerges

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement