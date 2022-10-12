India empowering last person at last mile: PM in Geospatial event speech

Addressing the Second UN World Geospatial International Congress via video message on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi said steps taken by India over the past few years has been of empowering the “last person at the last mile’’, reflecting the theme of this year’s conference — ‘Geo-Enabling the Global Village: No one should be left behind’.

“Four 450-million unbanked people, a population greater than that of USA, were brought under banking net and 135-million people were given insurance. Sanitation facilities were taken to 110-million families and tap water connections to over 60-million households,” he said.