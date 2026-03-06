India invokes emergency powers, orders refiners to boost LPG output

The world's second-biggest importer of ⁠LPG last year consumed 33.15 million metric tons of cooking gas, which is a mixture of propane and butane. (Credit: Unsplash)

India has invoked emergency powers and directed refiners to maximise production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to prevent a shortage of the cooking fuel after supply disruptions caused by the Middle East crisis, a government order showed.

The world’s second-biggest importer of ⁠LPG ​last year consumed 33.15 million metric tons of cooking gas, which is a mixture of propane and butane.

Imports account for about two-thirds of LPG consumption, with ​the ​Middle East making up about ⁠85–90% of that supply.

All oil refiners are asked to “maximise and ensure that propane ‌and butane available with them are utilized for production of LPG”, the order issued late on Thursday showed.