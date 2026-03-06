India invokes emergency powers, orders refiners to boost LPG output

India invokes emergency powers to boost LPG production, directing refiners to divert propane and butane amid Middle East supply disruptions threatening cooking gas supply.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiMar 6, 2026 01:55 PM IST
India boosts LPG production emergency powers, lpg,The world's second-biggest importer of ⁠LPG last year consumed 33.15 million metric tons of cooking gas, which is a mixture of propane and butane. (Credit: Unsplash)
Make us preferred source on Google

India has invoked emergency powers and directed refiners to maximise production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to prevent a shortage of the cooking fuel after supply disruptions caused by the Middle East crisis, a government order showed.

The world’s second-biggest importer of ⁠LPG ​last year consumed 33.15 million metric tons of cooking gas, which is a mixture of propane and butane.

Imports account for about two-thirds of LPG consumption, with ​the ​Middle East making up about ⁠85–90% of that supply.

All oil refiners are asked to “maximise and ensure that propane ‌and butane available with them are utilized for production of LPG”, the order issued late on Thursday showed.

The government has asked producers to make LPG, propane and butane available to state refiners – Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum ⁠Corp and Bharat ⁠Petroleum Corp for distribution to households.

Must Read | West Asia crisis: India in ‘reasonably comfortable’ position on oil stockpile, current inventory enough for 6-8 weeks

The country has about 332 million active LPG ⁠consumers, government ‌data showed.

A mandatory diversion of ​propane and butane for LPG production ‌would curtail the output of alkylates, a gasoline blending component, by Reliance Industries Ltd.

Story continues below this ad

Reliance ‌exported about four ​cargoes ​per month ​of alkylates last year, according to LSEG data.

The government also ordered refiners ​not to divert propane and butane for ⁠petrochemical production.

Diverting propane and butane for LPG production will hurt margins for petrochemical companies that make ‌products such ⁠as polpropyline and alkylates, as they fetch better prices than LPG, a trade ​source said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments