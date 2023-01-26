India, Egypt sign pact to exchange TV, radio programmes

Following the delegation-level talks between India and Egypt as part of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s visit to New Delhi, the two countries have signed an agreement to facilitate content exchange and co-productions between Prasar Bharati and the National Media Authority of Egypt.

The MoU, signed by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry, is part of the efforts by Prasar Bharati to expand the reach of DD India Channel to showcase the country’s progress through programs focusing on the economy, technology, social development and also the rich cultural heritage, the ministry said in a statement.

Both broadcasters will exchange their programmes pertaining to genres such as sports, news, culture and entertainment on a bilateral basis, which will be telecast on their radio and television platforms. The MOU will be valid for three years, and will also facilitate co-productions and training of the officials of both broadcasters in the latest technologies, added the ministry statement.

India’s public service broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, presently has 39 such MoUs with foreign broadcasters for cooperation and collaboration in the field of broadcasting. Besides the exchange of programmes, the MoUs also provide for co-production opportunities related to themes of mutual interest and knowledge sharing through training, the government said.