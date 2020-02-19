Modi govt doesn’t acknowledge the word ‘slowdown’: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File/Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Criticising the Narendra Modi-led government over the present state of the economy, former prime minister Manmohan Singh Wednesday said that the current administration does not acknowledge the word “slowdown”.

Singh, who was addressing a gathering at the launch of Montek Singh Ahluwalia’s book Backstage, also said that when problems are not recognised, finding credible answers to take corrective action also becomes unlikely.

“If you do not recognise the problems that you face, you are not likely to find credible answers to take corrective action. That is the real danger,” he said.

Praising Ahluwalia, the former planning commission deputy chairman, Singh said that he has written about the good as well as the weak points of the UPA government. “I think these issues will be debated and should be debated because we have today a government that does not acknowledge that there is such a word as slowdown. I think this is not good for our country,” the former prime minister said.

The book will be of great help to the future growth of the country, Singh remarked.

The noted economist has taken on the present dispensation over the economy in the past. Earlier, Singh had said that the state of the economy is worrying but the state of our society is “even more worrisome”, adding that there exists a “palpable climate of fear” in our society.

“Many industrialists tell me they live in fear of harassment by government authorities. Bankers are reluctant to make new loans, for fear of retribution. Entrepreneurs are hesitant to put up fresh projects, for fear of failure attributed to ulterior motives,” he had said.

He had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “set aside his deep-rooted suspicion of our society” and help the economy.

