India’s rising economic fortunes mean better prospects for common man: Amit Shah

The rapidly growing GDP is a reflection on the transformative changes being ushered in by the Modi government, Shah said

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday credited “transformative changes” ushered in by the Modi government for a 8.2 per cent growth in the economy, a 15-quarter high, and said it will mean better prospects for the common man. In a dig at the preceding UPA government, he said the economy was in a shambles when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over but an unfazed NDA, the entire cabinet, “single-mindedly” focussed on putting India back on track.

BJP leaders, including several Union ministers, posted tweets hailing the increased rate of growth and lauding Modi’s leadership for the development. “India’s rising economic fortunes mean better prospects for the common man, who will now have more means and opportunities to realise his or her dreams. New India, under PM Modi’s leadership, is now empowered more than ever. My compliments to the PM for this stupendous performance,” Shah tweeted.

The rapidly growing GDP is a reflection on the transformative changes being ushered in by the Modi government, Shah said, adding that Indian economy is witnessing unprecedented growth in every sector, from manufacturing to agriculture. Union minister Piyush Goyal, who had held the Finance portfolio in absence of Arun Jaitley- who has resumed his duties – termed the growth rate "phenomenal".

It is reflective of the government’s initiative to spur the economy and is a result of the bold reforms undertaken by Modi, he said. Union minister Smriti Irani said India continues to forge ahead as the fastest growing economy in the world under Modi’s leadership. BJP leader used hashtag #NewIndiaNewMomentum in their tweets.

The Indian economy grew at 15-quarter high of 8.2 per cent in the April-June quarter of current fiscal on good show by manufacturing and farm sectors, according to the government data released today. BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said the steady rise in the GDP growth rate over the past few quarters is a shot in the arm for the Modi government which has pursued a progressive economic agenda. The positive GDP growth is a negation and rejection of the naysayers and dooms projectors, he said, adding the opposition led by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has much introspection to do and much to answer for.

Shah said Modi and Jaitley undertook the arduous task of putting fundamentals in place amidst heightened expectations after they took charge in May 2014.

