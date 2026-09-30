India’s monsoon comes up 13% short: What went wrong this year

The last time India's seasonal rainfall fell below 90 per cent of LPA was in 2015, which, like this year, was affected by a strong El Nino in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. (File Photo)

India recorded its driest monsoon in over a decade, with the seasonal rainfall ending up 13 per cent deficient compared to normal.

The four-month June-September monsoon season finished on Wednesday, and India Meteorological Department said the country as a whole had received 87 per cent of normal rainfall. In quantitative terms, India received 759.4 mm of rainfall against the normal of 868.6 mm. Normal is the average seasonal rainfall over the 50-year period between 1971 and 2020, and is also called the long period average, or LPA.

The last time India’s seasonal rainfall fell below 90 per cent of LPA was in 2015, which, like this year, was affected by a strong El Nino in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. El Nino, which refers to an abnormal warming of surface waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, is known to suppress rainfall over India. The opposite phase, La Nina, when the surface waters are cooler than normal, generally favours good rainfall. This year, the developing El Nino is expected to turn into the strongest ever.