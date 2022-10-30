India doing wonders in space, solar sectors: PM Narendra Modi

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi said Sunday that ISRO’s recent successful mission of placing 36 satellites in orbit has opened new doors of opportunities for India and helped it emerge as a “strong player” in the global commercial space market.

Addressing his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, the Prime Minister said India is doing wonders in space as well as the solar sector, adding that the whole world is surprised to see its achievements in these areas.

On October 23, ISRO successfully injected 36 broadband satellites of a UK-based customer into precise orbits. Modi said, “With this launch, India has emerged as a strong player in the global commercial market. With this, new doors of opportunities have also opened up for India.”

He termed it as a “special Diwali gift from our youth” to the country. It will strengthen digital connectivity across India, including in the remotest areas, he said.

“I also remember those old days, when India was denied Cryogenic Rocket Technology. But the scientists of India not only developed indigenous technology, but today with the help of it, dozens of satellites are being sent to space simultaneously,” said the Prime Minister.

Modi said IN-SPACe, which was announced in June 2020, was going to make a major difference in this sector. IN-SPACe is an autonomous and single window nodal agency under the Department of Space, which facilitates the usage of ISRO facilities by private entities.

“Earlier in India, the space sector was confined within the purview of government systems.

Since, the space sector was opened for India’s youth and revolutionary changes have started coming in it… I would urge more and more start-ups and innovators to take full advantage of these huge opportunities being created in India in the space sector,” said the Prime Minister.