Friday, Nov 25, 2022

India doesn’t believe in world order where few are considered superior, says Rajnath

In his address at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2022 held here, he also said India has always seen security and prosperity as a “collective pursuit” of the entire humankind, in which there is no possibility of “island security or prosperity”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar during the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2022 in New Delhi on Friday. PTI

DEFENCE MINISTER Rajnath Singh on Friday said India does not believe in a world order where a few are considered superior to others and asserted that the country’s actions are guided by the essence of human equality and dignity that is part of its ancient ethos.

“It is my firm belief that if security becomes a truly collective enterprise, then we can think of creating a global order that is beneficial for all of us,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister said now “we require to elevate the paradigm of collective security” to a level of shared interests and shared security.

“India believes in a multi-aligned policy which is realised through diverse engagements through multiple stakeholders so that views and concerns of all can be discussed and addressed for prosperity for all,” Singh said.

To talk of the security paradigm, national security should not be considered a zero-sum game and “we should strive to create a win-win situation for all”, he said, adding, “we should be guided by enlightened self-interest which is sustainable and resilient to shocks”.

He also asserted that “a strong, prosperous India wouldn’t be built at cost of others. Rather, India is here to help other nations realise their full potential”.

“India doesn’t believe in a world order where a few are considered superior to others. India’s actions are guided by the essence of human equality and dignity, part of our ancient ethos and its strong moral foundation,” Singh said.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 04:09:32 am
