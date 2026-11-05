A bullet fired, night call: How 13-member team from India saved a life in Mauritius

A bullet fired near Port Louis, a 27-year-old woman critically injured, a night call for help — and a 13-member team of medical specialists from India, mobilised overnight to save a life. These were the key elements of an unusual medical “mission” involving two countries that played out in Mauritius.

According to officials, Elodie Thomas was returning home from work in a van in a residential area south of Port Louis on October 9 when she was hit by a bullet, allegedly fired by a police officer. The shooting triggered the most serious unrest in decades in the Indian Ocean island nation, with demonstrations, road blockades and attacks on police property.

As the crisis escalated, with the circumstances that led to the shooting still under investigation, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam called for restraint. For authorities in Port Louis, restoring law and order was just one half of the challenge — they had to treat the critically injured patient and save her life, too. Finally, on the night of October 10, Health Minister Anil Bachoo made a call to Indian High Commissioner Anurag Srivastava in Port Louis.

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High Commissioner Anurag Srivastava with the Indian medical team (Image: @HCI_PortLouis) High Commissioner Anurag Srivastava with the Indian medical team (Image: @HCI_PortLouis)

The Indian authorities immediately reached out to KIMS Hospital based in Hyderabad. Doctors from the hospital group, in consultation with a local medical team, felt that evacuating the patient to India would be risky and that a medical team should reach Mauritius as soon as possible to carry out the intervention, officials at the Indian mission said.

On October 12, a 13-member team from the hospital group reached Mauritius and worked alongside local doctors to save Thomas’s life. The Indian team included five doctors, and eight specialists and technicians. Some members returned a day later while a few specialists involved in post-operative care stayed back for a few more days, officials said.

Today, Thomas’s health is showing massive improvement and she is able to take a few steps, said Dr Rakesh Jalla, head of the Indian delegation.

Jalla and neurosurgeon Dr Kapil Khandelwal, who was also part of the delegation, listed the speed of mobilisation, the complexity of the operation and the risks to which the young woman was exposed as their main challenges. According to the surgeons, the case was complex, mainly because of the trajectory of the bullet and the risks of neurological complications and infection.

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Elodie Thomas underwent surgery on October 12. (Image: @HCI_PortLouis) Elodie Thomas underwent surgery on October 12. (Image: @HCI_PortLouis)

Jalla said the “mission” required rapid organisation and good coordination so that the specialists could intervene as quickly as possible. “Everything was arranged during the night and we took the plane the next day,” Khandelwal said.

The bullet had entered near the ear and crossed the parotid gland region, heading towards sensitive structures, Khandelwal said. The priority was to treat the injury, which demanded high precision. “There had to be no damage to neurological structures. That could have caused permanent weakness in the patient,” he said.

Coordination with Mauritian doctors also played a major role in Thomas’ care, the doctors said. Even before the specialists arrived, exchanges had begun remotely, and a WhatsApp group was created for doctors on site to transmit information on the patient’s condition, which enabled Khandelwal to guide them ahead of the operation.

“They regularly gave me information on the patient’s condition, her neurological status, her vital parameters, as well as the results of the scan and blood analyses,” he said.

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Despite the risks, the operation went favourably. According to Khandelwal, no neurological deficit or infection was observed following the operation, which was encouraging in the context of the injury. Thomas’ recovery continues.

Beyond the medical aspect, the intervention left its mark on the specialists from India on a human level. Khandelwal said that after witnessing Thomas’ progress following such a delicate operation, some members of the Indian team expressed their relief and joy in one word: “miracle”.

Meanwhile, Mauritian authorities faced questions on seeking expertise from India over the neighbouring Reunion Island. Health Minister Bachoo, himself a doctor, posted on Facebook: “Given the exceptional complexity of this case, our priority is to engage highly experienced super-specialists with a proven track record in this particular type of surgery, and with whom we have established professional relationships and confidence.”

The choice, he said, was based on expertise and experience, not nationality or geographical proximity.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, High Commissioner Srivastava, who met the team of doctors before their return to India, said, “This collaboration is in the finest spirit of our partnership and familial ties.”