India dismisses Pakistan flood claims, says Chenab water rise due to heavy rain

RESPONDING TO allegations that India is “deliberately causing flooding in Pakistan” in which at least 37 people have died, Delhi on Friday called it “baseless” and said recent increase in flows in the Chenab river is due to “intense monsoon rainfall over Jammu and adjoining catchment areas” in the last four days.

At least 37 people have died in rain-related incidents as the ongoing monsoon spell triggered flash floods and landslides, damaging houses, crops, livestock and roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Pakistan’s leading daily, Dawn, has reported.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to questions on Pakistan’s claims on flooding, said on Friday at the weekly briefing, “Pakistani media reports alleging that India is deliberately causing flooding is baseless and contrary to the facts. The recent increase in flows in the River Chenab is a direct consequence of intense monsoon rainfall over Jammu and adjoining catchment areas during 20–23 July 2026.”