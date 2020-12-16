India diplomat to be next UN resident coordinator in Beijing

Siddharth Chatterjee. (Source: Twitter/@sidchat1)

The United Nations has announced that an Indian will steer its mission in China. The appointment of Siddharth Chatterjee as the UN Resident Coordinator at Beijing was announced in New York on Tuesday.

Chatterjee is at present the UN country head at Kenya, and will take up his assignment in Beijing in January 2021.

“The UN Secretary General has appointed Siddharth Chatterjee as the UN Resident Coordinator to China…the UN Resident Coordinator is the Secretary General’s representative in a country,” a spokesman said, announcing the appointment.

Chatterjee has been with the UN for over 20 years. He has worked at the UN missions in Iraq, and at the UNICEF offices in Somalia, Darfur (Sudan), South Sudan and Indonesia. In South Sudan, he led the demobilisation of over 3,500 child soldiers.

Chatterjee’s appointment comes at a time of tension between India and China at the LAC.

“It is a massive vote of trust by the People’s Republic of China on multilaterlaism, where they see me as an international civil servant rather than identified by a particular nationality. Perhaps India and China can lead the renaissance of multilateralism,” Chatterjee told The Indian Express.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.