India can be called a developed economy if development is inclusive: V-P C P Radhakrishnan

Referring to the reforms undertaken by the Narendra Modi government over the past decade, including Jan Dhan accounts, direct benefit transfer and Goods and Services Tax, he highlighted financial inclusion.

VICE-PRESIDENT C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday underlined the importance of consensus and inclusivity, saying India could call itself a developed economy only if its development was inclusive.

Speaking at the inauguration of Kautilya Economic Conclave, 2026, Radhakrishnan said India was moving towards becoming a developed economy and that development should reach every section of society.

“We can call ourselves a developed economy if it is an inclusive development of everyone,” he said.

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He emphasised the importance of policymakers understanding the ground realities of both micro and macroeconomic situations, saying China had understood the same.

“If we understand the ground realities of the village, we can know what we should do for the development of that village… When you want to make macroeconomic policies, then you have to understand the ground realities of the globe. That is where the success story of the Chinese is well-established. They understand the ground realities of both, and they have brought their nation to be the second largest economy of the world…Policymakers should always understand the ground realities…”