India can develop in 15-20 years if all citizens treat each other as kin: Mohan Bhagwat

India has not progressed as much as it should have in the last 75 years but can develop swiftly if the people work together and treat each other as family, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said Sunday.

At an awards ceremony in Delhi, Bhagwat said: “The tradition of seeing entire India as one starts from the Vedas. We consider this land to be the motherland, every child of it is a sibling (sahodar). We are all brothers and sisters. If we work with this sentiment, then nothing can stop this country from developing.”

Bhagwat said: “In these 75 years we have not progressed as much as we should have. It took 75 years, it happens, but if you wake up like this, everything will be fine in 15-20 years.”

The RSS chief was speaking at the Sant Eshwer Awards ceremony in the capital.