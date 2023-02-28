India, Denmark can show world that it’s possible to deliver on climate goals: Union minister Bhupender Yadav

India and Denmark can together show the world that delivering on ambitious climate and sustainable energy goals is possible, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said. He was addressing the ‘India-Denmark: Partners for Green and Sustainable Progress Conference’ in New Delhi Tuesday. The event was attended by Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

The Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership is an appropriate forum to exchange ideas, best practices, knowledge, technology and capacity-building for promoting sustainable lifestyles including LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), not only in Denmark and India, but in Europe and the whole world, Yadav said.

The Union minister said that since the launch of the Green Strategic Partnership during the virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on September 28, 2020, the bilateral cooperation is focused on promoting green and sustainable development.

During PM Modi’s visit to Denmark in May 2022, India and Denmark agreed to further strengthen the Green Strategic Partnership with a focus on green hydrogen, renewable energy and wastewater management.

“India and Denmark have set very ambitious national targets on climate and energy that will contribute to an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement. Together, the two countries can show the world that delivering on ambitious climate and sustainable energy goals is possible. It is also necessary, at the same time, to commit ourselves to the founding principles of the Rio Convention,” Union minister Yadav said.

He added that unsustainable production and consumption need urgent attention if we are to confront the global environmental and climate change-related challenges that we face today, and this was possible through India’s LiFE mission announced by Modi.

Yadav further said that as the world’s most populous democracy and a vibrant emerging economy, India seeks to lead by example, and invited the global community to be a part of Mission LiFE for individual, family and community-based actions. He said that India is making rapid strides towards inclusive and overall sustainable development, especially in the environment dimension and this is being done both at national level and globally through international partnerships.

India and Denmark’s shared commitment to address climate change is exemplified by strategic sector cooperation on offshore wind and renewable energy, as well as the India-Denmark Energy Partnership (INDEP) on capacity building and technology transfer in the areas of offshore wind, energy modelling, and integration of renewable energy, the minister said.