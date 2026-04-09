‘Opportunities for India-Denmark collab will expand significantly’: India’s first Danish Chamber of Commerce to come up in Delhi soon

Just months after the signing of the India-European Union free trade agreement, Denmark has announced the establishment of the first Danish Chamber of Commerce in India. The initiative, announced in New Delhi on Wednesday, aims to support Danish companies operating in India or those considering business opportunities here.

Danish companies already have a strong footprint in India with more than 225 subsidiaries employing over a lakh people, said Ambassador Rasmus Kristensen at the launch reception. “Therefore, it is highly pertinent that, for the first time, a Danish Chamber of Commerce in India was officially launched in Delhi,” he said in a post on X.

Mads Schlosser, Director of the Indian Danish Chamber of Commerce, said, “India-Denmark trade relations go back more than 400 years. Today, the relationship is at a new height, and we see an increasing interest from Danish companies in engaging with the Indian market. With the India-EU FTA, opportunities for collaboration will expand significantly.”

Søren Holm Johansen, Chairman of the chamber, said, “At a time of global uncertainty, partnerships between like-minded countries are increasingly important. India and Denmark share a strong commitment to open markets, sustainability, and rules-based cooperation and order.”

Schlosser says the plan for this was afoot even before the FTA was signed earlier this year. However, he said they will now also prioritise the “sticking issues” that came up for discussions during FTA negotiations. “We will prioritise those that are most relevant to the Danish businesses. There are very high level things that were left out of the agreement for those same reasons. We will do our best to address those things,” he added.

On being asked about the bilateral trade ties and India-EU ties in the wake of the current geopolitical situation, and with the tariff wars unleashed by the US, Johansen said, “What we’ve seen in the last few years geopolitically is that old relationships are struggling and new ones are being built. And the India-EU FTA has a very concrete business, opportunities and tariff reductions. Moving forward that is the belief and this is not something that will go away in a year, two years, right? Something that’s meant to stay.”

The chamber has been established in collaboration with the Royal Danish Embassy in Delhi and the Confederation of Danish Industry, embassy officials said.