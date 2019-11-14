India denies Bangla reports on PM pat for CJI Gogoi

‘India on Wednesday termed as “malicious” and “fake” reports by a section of Bangladesh media that claim Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi over the Ayodhya verdict.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, “We strongly condemn those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake and malicious news, to divide communities, create disharmony and undermine friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh.”

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka too issued a statement. “It has come to the notice of the High Commission that a letter said to have been written by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Chief Justice of India is being circulated in the local media,” the High Commission said. “This letter is completely fake and malicious. It is intended to mislead people in Bangladesh and create social disharmony,” it added.

The High Commission said it was “most egregious” and “wrong” on the part of those who are deliberately circulating fake and incorrect information to create misunderstanding about India in the public domain.