India demands review of Pak Bill linked to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s right to appeal

India on Thursday asked Pakistan to “take appropriate steps to address the shortcomings” in a bill introduced in the country’s national assembly last week providing for the right to appeal to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the bill has a provision for inviting the municipal court to decide whether any prejudice has been caused to Jadhav on account of the failure to provide consular access in accordance with a verdict of the International Court of Justice.

“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address the shortcomings in the bill,” Bagchi said at a media briefing. He said the municipal court cannot be the arbiter of whether the State has fulfilled its obligation under international law. Bagchi also called upon the country to comply with the judgment of the ICJ in the case relating to Jadhav.