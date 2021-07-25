India delivers medical supplies to Indonesia

India on Saturday delivered 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen to Indonesia to help the country fight rising cases of coronavirus infection, officials said. (Express file photo by Pawan Khengre)

The supplies were transported to the Indonesian capital Jakarta by an Indian Navy ship.

According to reports, Indonesia has been reeling under increasing cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 in the last few weeks.

“The ship has brought five cryogenic containers containing 100 MT of liquid oxygen and 300 concentrators to support Indonesia in its fight against the ongoing pandemic,” the Navy said.

“INS Airavat is a landing ship tank (large) type of ship with a primary role to carry out amphibious operations and is capable of carrying multiple tanks, amphibious vehicles and other military cargo,” it said in a statement.

It said the ship is also deployed for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations and has been a part of various relief efforts across the Indian Ocean region.