India delivers 6 tons of emergency relief assistance to quake-hit Syria

India on Wednesday delivered six tons of emergency relief assistance, including portable ECG machines, patient monitors and other essential medical items, to quake-hit Syria.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the wake of the tragic earthquake that struck North-Western Syria on February 6 causing massive destruction and loss of precious lives, the Central Government has dispatched six tons of emergency relief assistance through a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to the country.

“The consignment was handed over by Cd’A of India to Syria S K Yadav to the Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment of Syria Moutaz Douaji at Damascus Airport on Wednesday morning. The consignment consists of emergency medicines and equipment including portable ECG machines, patient monitors and other essential medical items,” it said.

“India over the years has been extending humanitarian, technical and developmental assistance to Syria through bilateral and multilateral channels. Consignments of food and medicines have been supplied to Syria from time to time, including during the pandemic,” it added.

Two Artificial Limb Fitment Camps (Jaipur Foot) were also organised in Syria in December 2020 and recently in October-November 2022. “A Next-Gen Centre for Information Technology was set up in Damascus in October 2021. About 1500 scholarships have been provided to Syrian students to study in India in diverse streams,” the MEA statement said.

On Tuesday, India had sent rescue and medical teams, including an Indian Army medical team and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel, along with medical supplies to quake-hit Turkey. According to defence officials, three C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) – two carrying NDRF personnel and one carrying an Army medical team – had left for Turkey by Tuesday afternoon.

Two teams of NDRF, comprising 101 personnel, along with a four-member canine squad have been sent to help rescue operations. NDRF has kept two more teams on standby, officials said.

According to the Associated Press, the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria is the deadliest in the world in more than 10 years, and the confirmed death toll has surpassed 9000.