India delivers 58 MT of relief material to blast-hit Lebanon

India on Friday delivered to Lebanon 58 metric tonnes of emergency humanitarian aid, including medical and food supplies, in the wake of the catastrophic explosions in its capital city of Beirut.

The supplies include wheat flour, sugar and pulses, and relief material such as blankets and sleeping mats.

In light of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Lebanon, India has also separately dispatched Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), including surgical gloves and surgical gowns. The consignment is expected to reach Beirut in the coming days.

The Indian Express had reported on August 6 that the unprecedented devastation caused by the Beirut explosion had led to fears of food and medicine shortages, and that New Delhi was planning to send supplies.

About 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, controversially stored at the Beirut port since September 2013, was the cause of the explosion.

Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that in the wake of the blats, “we had offered our assistance to Lebanon and sought from them an assessment of their requirement”.

“Based on this, today morning an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft was deployed to deliver 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid on behalf of the Government of India to Lebanon. The aircraft landed in Beirut a few hours back and the aid has been handed over by our Ambassador to senior officials of the Lebanese Armed Forces which is coordinating all the relief efforts. The aid contains emergency medical supplies, wheat flour, sugar and pulses, and also relief material like blankets, dignity kits and sleeping mats, which are required as large number of people have been rendered homeless,” he said.

