India’s annual defence production records all-time high of Rs 1.78-lakh cr in 2025-26

India’s annual defence production touched an all-time high of Rs 1.78-lakh crore in the 2025-26 financial year (FY), representing a 15.6% growth over the previous fiscal year’s output of Rs 1.54-lakh crore and an 110% increase since 2020-21 (Rs 84,643 crore), the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.
A statement from the ministry said the indigenous defence production has increased almost four times since 2013-14 (Rs 43,746 crore). Of this, it added, the Defence Public Sector Undertakings and other PSUs accounted for approximately 76% of total production, while the private sector contributed 24%.
The share of the private sector, it noted, touched an all-time high of around Rs 42,000 crore in 2025-26.
According to the statement, the growth in defence production over the years has contributed significantly in achieving the record defence exports of Rs 38,424 crore in 2025-26.
In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken India’s defence production to newer heights, while lauding the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production and public and private sectors for the achievement.
He said that the upward trajectory is a clear indicator of the country’s expanding defence industrial base. “With sustained policy support, several new initiatives, increased private sector participation, and growing export capabilities, the defence production sector is poised for continued acceleration in the years ahead,” he added.