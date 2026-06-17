India’s annual defence production records all-time high of Rs 1.78-lakh cr in 2025-26

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken India’s defence production to newer heights (Credits: SpokespersonMoD/ANI)

India’s annual defence production touched an all-time high of Rs 1.78-lakh crore in the 2025-26 financial year (FY), representing a 15.6% growth over the previous fiscal year’s output of Rs 1.54-lakh crore and an 110% increase since 2020-21 (Rs 84,643 crore), the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

A statement from the ministry said the indigenous defence production has increased almost four times since 2013-14 (Rs 43,746 crore). Of this, it added, the Defence Public Sector Undertakings and other PSUs accounted for approximately 76% of total production, while the private sector contributed 24%.

The share of the private sector, it noted, touched an all-time high of around Rs 42,000 crore in 2025-26.