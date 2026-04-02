India’s defence exports increased by 62.66% in 2025-26 to reach all-time high of Rs 38,424 crore: Ministry

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs the second meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) in New Delhi. (Source: @rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo)

Defence exports have reached an all-time high of Rs 38,424 crore in the financial year 2025-26, marking an increase of Rs 14,802 crore (62.66%) over the previous fiscal year’s figure of Rs 23,622 crore, in which the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the private sector have contributed 54.84% and 45.16% respectively, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the DPSUs’ exports surged by 151% compared to the previous year while private firms recorded an increase of 14%.

“In terms of value of contribution, the private sector accounted for Rs 17,353 crore worth of defence exports, while DPSUs contributed Rs 21,071 crore. Their respective figures in the previous financial year stood at Rs 15,233 crore and Rs 8,389 crore (respectively),” it said, adding that this figure indicates an increase by around three times in the last five years.