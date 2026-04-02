India’s defence exports increased by 62.66% in 2025-26 to reach all-time high of Rs 38,424 crore: Ministry

Defence exports have reached an all-time high of Rs 38,424 crore in the financial year 2025-26, marking an increase of Rs 14,802 crore (62.66%) over the previous fiscal year’s figure of Rs 23,622 crore, in which the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the private sector have contributed 54.84% and 45.16% respectively, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
In a statement, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the DPSUs’ exports surged by 151% compared to the previous year while private firms recorded an increase of 14%.
“In terms of value of contribution, the private sector accounted for Rs 17,353 crore worth of defence exports, while DPSUs contributed Rs 21,071 crore. Their respective figures in the previous financial year stood at Rs 15,233 crore and Rs 8,389 crore (respectively),” it said, adding that this figure indicates an increase by around three times in the last five years.
The ministry said the sharp rise highlights the increasing global acceptance of Indian made defence products and the sector’s growing integration with the international supply chains.
It stated that aside from being a successful global partner for systems/sub-systems, India is exporting defence equipment to more than 80 countries as of FY 2025-26, adding that the number of exporters went up to 145 from 128 — a 13.3% rise from the previous fiscal.
It also highlighted the Department of Defence Production has streamlined defence export regulatory processes with a revamped online portal and simplified Standard Operation Procedure for authorisations.
Commending the efforts of all stakeholders in this achievement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, said that with DPSUs contributing 54.84% and private industry 45.16%, this milestone showcases the power of a collaborative and self-reliant defence ecosystem.
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He also noted that this significant jump of Rs 14,802 crore in defence exports reflects the growing global trust in India’s indigenous capabilities and advanced manufacturing strength.
On Wednesday, the Defence Ministry said that it has fully utilised its capital outlay of Rs 1.86 lakh crore for defence services provided for the FY 2025-26 at the Revised Estimates stage.
In the FY 2025-26, AoN (Acceptance of Necessity) for 109 proposals amounting Rs 6.81 lakh crore has been accorded by MoD, compared to 56 proposals worth Rs 1.76 lakh crore approved in FY 2024-25. Also, capital procurement contracts for a total 503 proposals amounting Rs 2.28 lakh crore were signed by MoD in FY 2025-26, it said.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More