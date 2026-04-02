India defence exports hit Rs 38,424 Crore in FY26, Rajnath lauds 62% surge

India’s defence exports in the Financial Year (FY) 2025-26 reached a record Rs 38,424 crore, registering a 62% year-on-year increase over the previous fiscal year’s figure of Rs 23,622 crore.

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Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the private sector contributed 54.84% and 45.16% in registering the feat. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Department of Defence Production, Indian defence exporters and asserted that India is marching ahead towards becoming a global manufacturing hub for defence equipment.

In a post on X, he stated, “India is scripting an impressive defence exports success story.”

Under the inspiring leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, India is scripting an impressive defence exports success story! India defence exports have touched a new all time high with a record ₹38,424 crore in FY 2025-26. It marks a robust 62.66% growth over the previous fiscal.… pic.twitter.com/eAAh1PYX7e — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 2, 2026

“India defence exports have touched a new all-time high with a record ₹38,424 crore in FY 2025-26. It marks a robust 62.66% growth over the previous fiscal. This big jump of ₹14,802 crore in defence exports reflects the growing global trust in India’s indigenous capabilities and advanced manufacturing strength. With DPSUs contributing 54.84% and private industry 45.16%, this milestone showcases the power of a collaborative and self-reliant defence ecosystem,” he stated.

DPSUs’ exports surge by 151%

Compared to the last year, the DPSUs’ exports surged by 151%, with private firms showcasing robust growth by registering an increase of 14%. The private sector accounted for Rs 17,353 crore worth of defence exports, whereas the DPSUs contributed Rs 21,071 crore.

“This sharp rise highlights the increasing global acceptance of Indian made defence products and the sector’s growing integration into the international supply chains,” the Union Defence Ministry said.

“Apart from being a successful global partner for systems/sub-systems, India is exporting defence equipment to more than 80 countries as of FY 2025-26. The number of exporters underwent a surge to 145 from 128, a 13.3% rise from the previous fiscal,” it added.