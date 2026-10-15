India ‘deeply concerned’ over alleged mass-shooting plot at Hindu temple in Illinois, urges US action

Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora has been widely identified in reports as a possible target.

India has expressed concern over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois, with Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal calling for a thorough investigation and stronger measures to protect the Indian community in the United States.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing,” he said.

“We have taken note of the action taken by US law enforcement authorities, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him,” Jaiswal added.