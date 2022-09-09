scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

India declares state mourning on Sunday in Queen’s memory

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, an official statement said.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth-II breathed her last on Thursday.

India has declared one day of state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth-II who breathed her last on Thursday.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one-day state mourning on September 11 throughout India,” an official statement said.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at the demise of Queen Elizabeth-II.

“In their messages, they noted that she was a stalwart of our times; a compassionate personality and provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 06:39:25 pm
