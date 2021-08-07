scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 07, 2021
India records 38,628 new Covid-19 cases, 617 deaths; Kerala top contributor

This comes a day after the country saw 44,643 new coronavirus cases, the highest in about a month.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2021 9:50:44 am
A health worker collects the swab sample of a traveler Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)

India recorded 38,628 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday, pushing the nationwide tally to almost 3.19 crore (3,18,95,385) while the death toll climbed to 4,27,371 with 617 daily fatalities, the Union Health Ministry’s update informed.

Kerala continues to be the top contributor, recording 19,948 cases followed by Maharashtra (5,539 cases).

India’s active Covid-19 caseload now stands at 4,12,153. The national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 1.30 per cent, the ministry’s statement read. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed up to 3,10,55,861, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent.

The total number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 495.3 million under the nationwide vaccination drive.

