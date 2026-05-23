India, Cyprus upgrade ties to Strategic Partnership, sign pacts on defence cooperation, cyber security

INDIA AND Cyprus agreed to elevate their bilateral ties to Strategic Partnership, unveiled a 5-year roadmap for defence cooperation (2026-2031), decided to establish a cyber security dialogue and strengthen cooperation on maritime transport, space and health as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met visiting President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides in the Capital on Friday.

The two sides signed six pacts, including an MoU on establishing a joint working group on counter-terrorism, in the field of diplomatic training, on innovation and technology, establishment of official coordination and cooperation on Search and Rescue (SAR), on higher education and research and cultural cooperation from 2026-2030.

According to top Cypriot officials, the two countries also exchanged notes on Turkey’s influence in the region as there is a shared “concern” — Turkey had backed Pakistan last year and it has a strained relationship with Cyprus.

Officials said Cyprus is keen to procure military equipment from India, including drones and missiles, which “have been tested” last year during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

After the bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi said, “We are today elevating our trusted relationship to the level of a Strategic Partnership.”

“And today, as India and Europe embark upon a new golden era in their relations, Cyprus is not only holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union but is also emerging as a vital investment gateway between India and the entire European continent,” the PM said.

Cyprus President Christodoulides underlined “strengthening the longstanding bonds” and “deepening and expanding” strategic cooperation with India. “Today I’m not here only in my capacity as President of the Republic of Cyprus, I’m also here in my capacity as a President of the member state of the European Union that proudly holds the presidency of the council, and so these paths cross at the juncture when both our bilateral relations and the European Union-India relations have made leaps of progress over the last year. We are here to put more building blocks to these two partnerships.”

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Positioning Europe as a factor of stability, he said, “In these times of growing geopolitical uncertainty, I firmly believe that the partnership between the European Union and India must become stronger, because this relationship is no longer driven only by economics. It is evolving at a fast pace into a broader, comprehensive, strategic partnership grounded in shared interests, shared responsibilities and a common commitment to stability, resilience and prosperity… Together the European Union and India can play a defining role not only for our regions but also for global stability and prosperity.”

“In our discussions today, the Prime Minister and I reaffirmed that our relations have entered a new era over the past year, accelerated by the visit of PM Modi to Cyprus… What began as a strategic vision is now evolving into a concrete partnership, a partnership already producing tangible results across key areas, including security, defence, technology, innovation, maritime cooperation, education and economic connectivity,” the Cyprus President said.

PM Modi said, “We are delighted that, over the past few years, military exchanges and training cooperation between our two countries have witnessed significant growth. Today, we have also resolved to further strengthen our cooperation in the domains of cyber security, maritime security and counter-terrorism.”

About the investment target, Modi said they aim to double it once again over the next five years.

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“Cyprus ranks among India’s top 10 investors; over the past decade, investment from Cyprus into India has nearly doubled. The level of trust between our two nations has deepened. The India-European Union Free Trade Agreement has opened up a host of new possibilities. Capitalizing on this potential, we aim to double this investment once again over the next five years,” the PM said.

India and Cyprus also agreed to speed up negotiations on the mobility pact. “Indian professionals and students residing in Cyprus are further reinforcing the bonds between our peoples. To further consolidate these ties, we have reached a consensus to conclude, at the earliest, a comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership, alongside a Social Security Agreement,” said PM Modi.

The two sides are also working towards the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) project. “We will work in tandem to ensure connectivity through key initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor,” said PM Modi.

Explained Why is Cyprus important for India Cyprus is located close to Turkey and Syria. It’s a EU member despite being geographically in Asia. Its location makes it a crucial part of the IMEEC, an infrastructure project that India expects multiple benefits from. IMEC is supposed to boost trade and connectivity between India and Europe via the Middle East, and Cyprus, in the Mediterranean, has an important role to play.

President Christodoulides said, “We have continuous conversations with the Prime Minister about regional connectivity initiatives, including, of course, the IMEEC… I consider this a visionary initiative reflecting the growing importance of trusted interconnection between the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. And Cyprus, located at the crossroads of three continents and the gateway to Europe stands ready to contribute actively to this shared vision, a vision of connectivity, a vision of openness, a vision of partnership.”

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About broader regional and international developments, the President said, “Our shared commitment to international law, the United Nations Charter, and of course effective multilateralist principles that matter today more than ever before, and in this context, allow me to sincerely thank the Prime Minister (Modi) on behalf of Cyprus and the Cypriot people. We deeply value India’s longstanding support to our efforts to reunify Cyprus… support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus.”

Modi said, “Today, we also held discussions on global issues. Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we remain steadfast in our support for the early cessation of conflict and for peace initiatives. We also share a consensus that, in order to address mounting global challenges, the reform of global institutions is both urgent and imperative.”

Projecting the ties as a hub for innovation, Modi said, “This Strategic Partnership…will create new opportunities for Indian companies across Cyprus’s infrastructure, energy and agriculture sectors. Furthermore, it will attract fresh investment into India’s rapidly expanding shipping and maritime sectors. Together with Cyprus, we will accelerate the vision of transforming GIFT City into a global financial and services hub.”