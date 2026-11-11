The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reduced the number of main Indian visa categories from 13 to nine and sub-categories from 49 to 23, while cutting the number of fields in visa application forms by 65-70 per cent to simplify the process for foreign nationals visiting India.

The changes, announced on Wednesday, are aimed at making the country’s visa system simpler and more responsive to the requirements of foreign visitors. The revised framework is expected to be implemented by the end of this year, after the MHA completes updates to its information technology systems.

The latest rationalisation follows an earlier exercise in October 2025, when the government reduced the main visa categories from 22 to 13 and sub-categories from 63 to 49. The MHA said it had studied visa systems in developed countries and international standards before undertaking the changes.