The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reduced the number of main Indian visa categories from 13 to nine and sub-categories from 49 to 23, while cutting the number of fields in visa application forms by 65-70 per cent to simplify the process for foreign nationals visiting India.
The changes, announced on Wednesday, are aimed at making the country’s visa system simpler and more responsive to the requirements of foreign visitors. The revised framework is expected to be implemented by the end of this year, after the MHA completes updates to its information technology systems.
The latest rationalisation follows an earlier exercise in October 2025, when the government reduced the main visa categories from 22 to 13 and sub-categories from 63 to 49. The MHA said it had studied visa systems in developed countries and international standards before undertaking the changes.
Under the revised framework, the former Tourist Visa has been renamed the Visitor Visa to cover a wider range of activities. It will have two sub-categories: V-1, for short-term visits, including business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats and short courses in Indian languages, music and arts; and V-2, for longer visits, including mountaineering. The V-2 visa will be available for one, five or 10 years.
The Medical Visa category will retain separate provisions for conventional treatment and AYUSH treatment. Both will generally be granted for one year with multiple entries. Separate visas will also be available for medical attendants accompanying patients.
The Student Visa category has been divided into two sub-categories, covering school and higher education, and PhD scholars, researchers, visiting faculty, interns and exchange students.
The Business Visa category has also been consolidated into B-1 and B-2. These cover long-term, licence-based business activities and short-term, contract-based activities, respectively. Foreign technical specialists engaged by Indian companies in production, installation, maintenance and related activities can apply under the B-2 category.
The nine main categories are Business, Diplomatic, Work, Journalist, Medical, Official, Student, Visitor and Miscellaneous visas.
The MHA said reducing application fields would cut the time and effort required to complete forms while making visa processing more efficient. E-visas are currently available to nationals of 172 countries.