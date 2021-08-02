Covid updates: Kerala’s TPR drops below 11%; ICMR study says Covaxin effective against Delta Plus; and more

Among the over 40,000 fresh Covid cases in the country reported in the last 24 hours, 13,984 fresh infections were from Kerala. However, this was the first time in over six days that the state reported less than 20,000 cases in a day.

Among the fresh cases reported on Monday, 259 were from Mumbai, 189 from Chennai and 290 were from Bengaluru.

The state’s positivity rate is now below 11 per cent. The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 16,955 with 118 more deaths, a state government release said.

As many as 15,923 people have been cured of the infection since Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 32,42,684 and leaving 1,65,322 active cases, the release said. Thrissur was the worst affected district with 2,350 cases, followed by Malappuram 1,925, Kozhikode 1,772, Palakkad 1,506, Ernakulam 1,219, and Kollam 949.

Of the new cases, 79 are health workers, 80 had come from outside the state and 13,221 were infected through contact, with the source of contact being not clear in 604 cases, the release said. In the last 24 hours, 1,27,903 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 10.93 per cent.

Forecaster who predicted India’s Covid peak sees new wave coming: Report

India is likely to see a rise in Covid-19 infections building into a new — though smaller — virus wave that may peak in October, according to a mathematical model by researchers who accurately predicted the tapering of a brutal surge of cases earlier this year.

The country may see a worsening of its outbreak as soon as this month, with the next wave peaking in the best-case scenario with less than 100,000 infections a day, or nearly 150,000 in the worst scenario, according to estimates by researchers led by Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Manindra Agrawal at Indian Institute of Technology in Hyderabad and Kanpur respectively.

Covaxin effective against Delta Plus variant of Covid-19: ICMR study

Covaxin is effective against the Delta Plus (AY.1) variant of SARS-CoV2 virus, a new study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said. Despite a slight reduction in neutralisation antibody titres, Covaxin is effective against Delta, AY.1 (Delta Plus) and B.1.617.3 variants, the study added.

Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR.

“Our research showed that Covaxin could still neutralise Delta, AY.1 and B.1.617.3 variants,” Dr Samiran Panda, head of epidemiology and communicable diseases, ICMR, told The Indian Express.

Shops can remain open till 8 pm in low-positivity districts in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav

The state on Monday issued a fresh ‘Break The Chain Order’ according to which Level-3 restrictions, which are presently in place across the state, will continue to remain in effect in 11 districts including Pune. These districts have comparatively higher Covid-19 positivity rates. Other districts will see a degree of relaxation such as permission to markets to remain open till 8 pm on weekdays (the current deadline is 4 pm) and till 3 pm on Saturdays.

The 11 districts where the Level-3 restrictions will continue are Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar. These districts have displayed higher number of positive cases, higher emergence of fresh cases in the districts of Sindudurg, Satara and Ahmednagar, the respective disaster management authorities will impose effective restrictions in the said districts.

Speaking to reporters in Sangli, some 230 kilometres from here, Thackeray, however, appealed for cooperation from people in those areas where relaxing the norms was not possible currently due to the caseload.

Many traders in the state and the opposition BJP have been demanding that the timings of shops be extended till 8 pm from the current deadline of 4 pm.

Thackeray said the Covid situation in all such districts, including Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindudurg, was a cause of worry. “I have asked district collectors to increase the number of tests as well as doctors to ensure people are protected for Covid as well as water-borne diseases,” he said.

Over 3.14 crore Covid vaccine doses available with states, UTs and pvt hospitals: Govt

More than 3.14 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and private hospitals, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

So far, 49,64,98,050 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs through all sources and 9,84,610 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

As many as 3,14,34,654 balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said.

The new phase of universalisation of vaccination commenced on June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

Schools to reopen in UP for classes 9-12 from Aug 16 with 50% attendance

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will resume classes 9 to 12 from August 16, but with 50 per cent attendance, according to an order issued by the state government on Monday.

Apart from this, instructions have also been issued for commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1, the UP government said in a statement.

According to the UP government statement, the chief minister has instructed officials to begin preparations for commencement of new session of all educational institutes in view of the controlled situation of the coronavirus in the state.

The results of Classes 10 and 12 boards have been declared, and admission for the under-graduate classes should start from August 5, the chief minister was quoted as saying.

17.94 lakh Covid-related health insurance claims settled

As many as 17.94 lakh Covid-related health insurance claims amounting to Rs 21,837 crore were settled in about last 15 months till July 15, 2021.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said health insurance claims are settled by insurers as per terms and conditions of the health insurance policy contract.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has taken several steps for speedy settlement of Covid-related health insurance claims.

(With PTI inputs)