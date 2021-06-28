India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Health Ministry

Updated: June 28, 2021 11:18:44 am
The Union Health Ministry Monday said India has overtaken the United States in the total number of Covid vaccine doses given till date.
While India has administered a total of 32,36,63,297 doses till date, the United States used 32,33,27,328 doses.
“India achieves another milestone in #COVID19 vaccination and overtakes USA in total number of #CovidVaccine doses administered,” the Health Ministry said in a tweet.
While 46.5 per cent of adults in the US have been fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data, India has vaccinated only 4 per cent of its population so far. But India began its vaccination drive on January 16, nearly a month after the US began inoculating its citizens.
As many as 17,21,268 vaccine doses were administered in India on Sunday.
