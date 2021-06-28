India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Health Ministry

A woman reacts as she receives the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 at an apartment building in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP File Photo)

The Union Health Ministry Monday said India has overtaken the United States in the total number of Covid vaccine doses given till date.

While India has administered a total of 32,36,63,297 doses till date, the United States used 32,33,27,328 doses.

“India achieves another milestone in #COVID19 vaccination and overtakes USA in total number of #CovidVaccine doses administered,” the Health Ministry said in a tweet.

#LargestVaccineDrive #Unite2FightCorona — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 28, 2021

While 46.5 per cent of adults in the US have been fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data, India has vaccinated only 4 per cent of its population so far. But India began its vaccination drive on January 16, nearly a month after the US began inoculating its citizens.

As many as 17,21,268 vaccine doses were administered in India on Sunday.