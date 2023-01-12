scorecardresearch
India records 197 new Covid-19 infections; active cases decline to 2,309

At 1,353, Kerala presently lodges the highest number of active Covid cases, followed by Karnataka where the tally stands at 194.

covid cases January 12 IndiaA healthcare staff collecting swab sample for Covid test. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

India saw a rise of 197 Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, according to data shared by the Union Ministry of Health. Active cases in the country have declined to 2,309 from 2,342 cases reported a day earlier. It constitutes about 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The total number of Covid cases currently stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,80,583), news agency PTI reported.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, where 4,41,47,551 people have recuperated from the infection across the country.

Data updated on the Ministry’s website at 8 am Thursday showed the death toll to be 5,30,723, with Kerala reporting one reconciled death. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

At 1,353, Kerala presently lodges the highest number of active Covid cases, followed by Karnataka where the tally stands at 194.

Moreover, about 1,89,724 tests to detect the virus were conducted on Wednesday. The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 0.11 per cent, according to PTI.

So far, 2,20,15,76,369 doses of vaccine against coronavirus have been administered across India. Amidst a massive surge in Covid-19 infections in China and other countries in the month of December, apprehensions over the possibility of its spread in India increased, leading to a rise in vaccination intake in different parts of the country.

Since then, the government has advised people to wear masks in crowded places and get the booster dose of the Covid vaccine. It also asked states and Union Territories to sequence all positive case samples on a daily basis to identify the virus variants in circulation.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 14:32 IST
