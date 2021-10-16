India records 15,981 new Covid-19 cases, 166 deaths; active cases fall to 2.01 lakh

India recorded 15,981 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday, taking the country’s total infections to over 3.40 crore. With 166 new fatalities, the toll rose to 4,51,980.

Active cases in the country stand at over 2.01 lakh and comprises of 0.60 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate, on the other hand, has risen to 98.07 per cent. Over 3.33 crore people have recovered after testing positive till now.

Covid protocols took backstage as huge crowd was seen at Dussehra mela at Daresi ground in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Covid protocols took backstage as huge crowd was seen at Dussehra mela at Daresi ground in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

On the vaccination front, over 97.23 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country till now. Over 73 per cent of all adults have received the first dose and 30 per cent both doses. A target of 100 crore doses is expected to be achieved by October 18 or 19.

The daily rise in new Covid cases has been below 30,000 for 22 straight days, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 111 consecutive days now.

Sitharaman says ‘too early’ to conclude on lessons learnt from Covid-19

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that it is too early to conclude on the lessons that India learnt from the Covid-19 crisis, as she stressed that the world is not going to be the same post-pandemic.

As India enters the festive season, which runs through October, November and December, images of crowds thronging markets and other public arenas have revived fears of another coronavirus surge.

Dr V K Paul, chief of India’s Covid task force, told The Indian Express, “We need to achieve saturation coverage with two doses at the earliest. But, at this juncture, we also need to continue to follow all preventive precautions. Vaccine alone is not enough. There cannot be large gatherings.

According to a new study by the Penn State College of Medicine, over half the number of people diagnosed with covid-19 experience post-Covid symptoms, known as long Covid, up to six months after recovering.