India reports 43,393 new Covid-19 cases, 911 deaths; active cases dip to 4.5 lakh

India reported 43,393 new cases and 911 deaths due to Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending 9 am Friday, taking the caseload and death toll to 3,07,52,950 and 4,05,939, respectively. As many as 44,459 people recovered on Thursday, taking the cumulative recoveries to 29,888,284.

Active cases have declined to 4,58,727 and constitute 1.50 per cent of the caseload.

Thursday’s count of cases was slightly lower than that of Wednesday, when 45,892 cases were reported. However, the deaths due to the virus on Thursday were higher than the previous day, when 817 fatalities were counted.

A total of 427,016,605 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, of which 1,790,708 were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research informed.

On Thursday, the newly inducted Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a package to the tune of Rs 23,123 crore designed especially to augment state governments’ existing response to the Covid-19 second wave, and to prepare in advance for a probable third wave.

Creation of paediatric units in all 736 districts, installation of 1,050 liquid medical oxygen storage tanks with medical gas pipeline systems that will support one unit per district, and expansion of the teleconsultation platform that will offer 5 lakh consultations per day are among the key components to be funded through phase-II of the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Preparedness package.