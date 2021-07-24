India reports 39,097 Covid-19 cases, 546 deaths on Friday

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing in New Delhi. (Express File Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

India detected 39,097 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. Kerala reported 17,518 new cases, the highest since June 3, while Maharashtra registered 6,753. The country counted 546 deaths on the same day.

The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 3,13,32,159, while the death toll has touched 4,20,016.

There are 4,08,977 active cases, accounting for 1.31 per cent of the total cases. Of these, 1.35 lakh active cases are in Kerala.

As many as 3,05,03,166 people have recovered from the disease.

The health ministry said the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 42,78,82,261.

The recovery rate in the country has touched 97.35 per cent and the weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent, currently at 2.22 per cent. Daily positivity rate has been less than 3 per cent for 33 consecutive days, at 2.40 per cent. A total of 45.45 crore tests have been conducted so far, the ministry said.