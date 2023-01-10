India Covid update: 121 new cases, 1 death; daily positivity rate at 0.07%

India logged 121 fresh Covid-19 case and one death on Monday, as the number of active cases declined to 2,319 as compared to 2,371 a day earlier. According to data shared by the health ministry on Tuesday morning, the total number of Covid cases in the country stands at 4.46 crore, while the fatalities, adding the latest one reported from New Delhi, is at 5,30,722.

A total of 56,829 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Monday, while 1,69,568 tests were conducted across the country on the same day.

The daily positivity rate is 0.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.11 per cent, news agency PTI reported.

A decrease of 52 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.19 per cent, according to the health ministry.

In light of the increased caution over the virus globally, the Centre has sounded an alert and issued precautionary guidelines to states and Union Territories. Hospitals across India conducted mock drills on December 27, 2022, to check their level of preparedness in terms of equipment, procedures and manpower. The government also re-introduced random sampling of international travellers from December 24 onwards.