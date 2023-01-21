scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
India Covid update: 131 new cases; active cases fall to 1,940

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, after the country saw a decrease of six cases in the span of 24 hours.

Covid-19, covid in indiaA decrease of six cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (File)
India Covid update: 131 new cases; active cases fall to 1,940
India reported 131 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, even as the number of active infections across the country declined to 1,940, data from the Health Ministry showed. India has reported 4.46 crore (4,46,81,781) cases so far, and 5,30,730 deaths. On Friday, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh reported an additional death each, after a reconciliation exercise.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, after the country saw a decrease of six cases in the span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 4,41,49,111; the national recovery rate is currently 98.81 per cent. The case fatality rate, meanwhile, is 1.19 per cent.

The national capital on Friday recorded seven new Covid-19 cases, and zero deaths. New Delhi in the last 24 hours had vaccinated 871 beneficiaries for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday reported three new positive coronavirus cases, taking its infection count to 7,47,429, a health official said Saturday. With the addition of the latest numbers on Friday, the district currently has 22 active cases.

In Tamil Nadu, four new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Friday, and no deaths.

According to the Health Ministry, 220.24 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 11:35 IST
