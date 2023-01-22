scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
India Covid-19 update: Active caseload rises to 1,690 with 140 new cases in last 24 hours

While the active cases have seen an increase to 1,960 it now comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections. 20 cases have been added in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry's website, 220.28 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India Covid-19 update: Active caseload rises to 1,690 with 140 new cases in last 24 hours
India recorded 140 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Sunday, taking the cumulative tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,81,921), according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the active cases have seen an increase to 1,960, it now comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections. 20 cases have been added in the active Covid-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 5,30,733, with one fatality reported by Meghalaya and two by Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity is 0.08 per cent.

The national Covid-19 recovery has seen an upward path to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website. 4,41,49,228 people have recuperated from the infection while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
From the 140 new infections in the country nine new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra’s Thane district, raising its infection tally to 7,47,438, a health official said on Sunday. The death toll in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, remained unchanged at 11,969.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.28 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 12:09 IST
