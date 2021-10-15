scorecardresearch
Friday, October 15, 2021
India records 16,862 new Covid-19 cases, 379 deaths; active cases fall to 2.03 lakh

The daily rise in new covid cases have been below 30,000 for 21 straight days, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 109 consecutive days now.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 15, 2021 10:39:19 am
covid numbers today, india covid numbers today, india covid latest numbers, covid india latest updates, covid 19, covid vaccinne, vaccination drive, Festival crowds coronavirus, current affairs, current affairs news, Indian expressVisitors at Vaishno Devi Bhawan during the ongoing Navratri festival, at Katra in Reasi district, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (PTI)

India recorded 16,862 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Friday, taking the country’s total infections to over 3.40 crore. With 379 new fatalities, the toll rose to 4,51,814.

Active cases in the country stand at over 2.03 lakh while over 3.33 crore people have recovered after testing positive.

The daily rise in new Covid cases have been below 30,000 for 21 straight days, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 109 consecutive days now.

On the vaccine front, India administered over 97.14 crore doses on Friday, crossing the 97 crore mark a day earlier. Over 73 per cent of all adults having administered the first dose and 30 per cent having received both doses. The 100 crore doses target is expected to be achieved by October 18 or 19.

delhi news, delhi news today, delhi news latest, delhi covid news, news today delhi, chhath puja, delhi covid cases, delhi corona cases, delhi weather news, delhi traffic updates An overcrowded marked in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Meanwhile, as India gears into the festive season, images of crowds thronging in markets, and other public arenas have revived fears of another coronavirus surge. The chief of India’s Covid task force has already issued a grim warning.

“India has administered at least one vaccine dose to almost three-fourths of its adults. We need to achieve saturation coverage with two doses at the earliest. But, at this juncture, we also need to continue to follow all preventive precautions. Vaccine alone is not enough. There cannot be large gatherings. Let us celebrate festivals at home with the family,” Dr V K Paul told The Indian Express.

Covid-19 |Things to consider to ensure a safe celebration in the festive season

On October 9, two days after Navratri began, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with officials of 19 states and union territories to discuss measures being taken to contain the spread of infection during the festival season. He emphasised that the festival have the potential to “derail the containment of Covid-19” if they were not celebrated “in accordance with Covid protocols”.

