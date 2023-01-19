India logs 134 Covid infections in a day; active cases decline to 1,962

India’s Covid-19 case tally rose by 134 in a day while the number of active cases has declined to 1,962 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

India has so far recorded 4.46 crore Covid cases. The death toll stood at 5,30,728, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.07 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.08 per cent. Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Active caseload declined by 36 cases in 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,815, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.20 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.