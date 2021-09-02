Govt’s warning ahead of festive season: Get fully vaccinated if you must attend mass gatherings

Ahead of the festive season, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said mass gatherings should be discouraged and full vaccination against Covid-19 should be a prerequisite if attending is essential.

Stating that the second wave of coronavirus infections was not yet over, despite the declining positivity rate, the Centre urged people to celebrate festivals at home. “Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and embrace vaccination,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said while addressing a press briefing.

The ministry informed that 39 districts in the country had reported over 10 per cent weekly positivity rate in the week ending August 31, and 38 districts saw a positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent.

The Centre’s warning comes on a day India recorded 47,092 new Covid-19 cases, its highest number of daily cases in over two months.

Kerala currently is the only state with more than 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases, while four states have 10,000 to 1 lakh active cases — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Rest of the states/UTs have less than 10,000 active cases, the health secretary said.

Regarding the status of vaccination in the country, he stated that 16 per cent of India’s adult population have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Whereas, 54 per cent have been administered at least the first dose.

In Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Himachal Pradesh, 100 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the health ministry informed.

About 300 cases of Delta plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in India so far, it added.

— With inputs from PTI