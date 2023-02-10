No pre-boarding Covid tests for travellers from 6 countries starting Monday

Almost six weeks after introducing pre-boarding RT-PCR tests for passengers from six countries, the Union Health Ministry said the restrictions would be done away with from February 13 owing to a declining trend in Covid-19 cases.

The government had made it mandatory for travellers from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand and Japan to upload a negative RT-PCR test, done not more than 72 hours before the journey, on the Air Suvidha portal.

“As has been witnessed in the last 4 weeks, these countries are witnessing a sustained and significant decline in the trajectory of Covid-19 cases… In view of the above, this ministry is …dropping the existing requirements of pre-departure Covid-19 testing and uploading of self-health declaration on Ministry of Civil Aviation’s ‘Air Suvidha’ portal applicable for international travellers coming from/ via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan,” a letter from Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said.

“This arrangement shall come into practice with effect from 11 am on Monday, 13th February, 2023,” the letter added.

India has continued to see a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, with less than 100 being reported each day. The Centre had gone on a high alert, checking its health infrastructure, testing capacity among others for preparedness in December when there was an increase in cases noted across several countries, with a surge in China after it did away with its zero-Covid policy.

The letter also stated that as per the World Health Organization, there was an 89 per cent decline in the number of new infections confirmed over the last 28 days as compared to cases reported in the 28 days prior to that.

The letter said that the practice of testing 2% of all international travellers, irrespective of the country of origin, will continue in order to keep track of emerging Sars-CoV-2 variants. With a surge in China and increasing cases in neighbouring countries in December, the government had restarted testing 2% of all international travellers at random from December 24. This had been halted in November when Covid-19 cases were on the decline.