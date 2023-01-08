scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

India records 163 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 0.01%; Here’s all you need to know

According to the data updated at 8 am, two deaths were recorded in Kerala, taking the total death toll to 5,39,720. The number of people who recovered from the disease increased to 4,41,46,781, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

The number of active cases has declined to 2,423, and the Covid-19 case tally stood at close to 4.46 crore. (File)

India, in the last 24 hours, recorded 163 new Covid-19 cases, with its positivity rate at 0.01% of the total infections, data from the Union Health Ministry showed Sunday. The number of active cases has declined to 2,423, and the Covid-19 case tally stood at close to 4.46 crore.

The Health Ministry said that the national Covid-19 recovery rate had increased to 98.80 percent, and a decrease of 86 cases was recorded in the active coronavirus caseload in a span of 24 hours. A total of 91.21 crore tests have been conducted so far, data said.

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in some countries, including China and South Korea, the government has sounded an alert and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.

Covid-19 vaccine status

According to the Health Ministry’s data, around 220.13 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India so far under its nationwide vaccination drive. Out of this, 95.14 crores of the second dose and 22.43 crore of the precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. In the last 24 hours, 58,938 doses have been given.

Covishield immune responses against Covid variants higher than Covaxin: Study

Neutralising antibody responses against Covid-19 variants of concern (VoC) are higher in Covishield recipients than those who took Covaxin, according to a new study. The seropositive individuals (those who were already infected and had recovered from Covid before the first dose of vaccination) showed a higher response compared to seronegative individuals. Covishield elicited immune responses of a higher magnitude and breadth than Covaxin in both Covid seronegative individuals and seropositive individuals. “Our study findings indicate that a higher frequency of Covishield recipients show presence of antibodies post-vaccination as compared to Covaxin,” says Dr Vineeta Bal, noted immunologist from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune and one of the study authors.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 11 new Covid-19 infections, taking the total tally of cases to 81,36,791, the state health department said, news agency PTI reported. With no deaths being reported, the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,418. The state has 137 active infectionsincluding highest 69 in Pune district followed by 29 in Mumbai and nine in Thane district. Maharashtra’s recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and case fatality rate 1.82 per cent.

Earlier, The Indian Express reported that since December 24, 2022, nine international passengers have been diagnosed with Covid-19 after their arrival at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Among them, two passengers with a travel history from London and Switzerland have been detected with Omicron variant BQ.1.1. Genome sequencing reports of the other seven passengers are awaited, said BMC officials. BQ.1.1 is among the over 300 sub-lineages of the Omicron variant circulating globally at present.

Chattisgarh

In Chattisgarh, no Covid-19 cases, or deaths were reported on Saturday, with the tally and death toll remaining unchanged at 11,77,760 and 14,146 respectively. The recovery count rose by five and reached 11,63,612, leaving the state with two active cases, PTI reported.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 15:31 IST
We’re hoping to show how mischievous and fun Western classical compositions are, says musician Lars Fischer

