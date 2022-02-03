India reports over 1.72 lakh Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate up by 1.73%

India reported 1,72,433 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up by 6.8 per cent from Wednesday’s 1.61 lakh infections, as per the data by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 2,59,107 people recovered in the same period and the active case load now stands at 15,33,921. The weekly and daily positivity rates are 12.98 per cent and 10.99 per cent percent respectively. The country also reported 1,008 deaths in the same period, taking the total number of fatalities to 4,98,983.

Meanwhile, the Tripura government has said people with a valid Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report, done 72 hours prior to travel, or with a double vaccination certificate will no longer need to undergo mandatory testing upon arrival in the state. This comes two days after the government relaxed night curfew restrictions due to a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases.

If a passenger fails to produce either of these documents, they will need to undergo Covid-19 testing upon arrival. Until now, all passengers were required to undergo compulsory testing at airports, railway stations, bus terminals, international immigration check posts, etc. The decision has come into effect from February 2.

Coming to Delhi, as Covid-19 cases continue to dip in the city — 3,028 were reported at a positivity rate of 4.73% on Wednesday — the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Friday to discuss the reopening of schools and gyms, sources said.

“DDMA will have a meeting on Friday and the matter of reopening of schools and gyms across the city will be discussed. Covid cases are under control, so there will be some relaxation. Almost all the children aged between 15 and 17 years have got at least one shot of the vaccine. Hence, schools may be reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12,” sources added.