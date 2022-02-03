scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Must Read

India reports over 1.72 lakh Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate up by 1.73%

As many as 2,59,107 people recovered in the same period and the active case load now stands at 15,33,921. The weekly and daily positivity rates are 12.98 per cent and 10.99 per cent percent respectively.

By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: February 3, 2022 9:53:37 am
India covid numbers, Covid-19, Covid-19 third wave, India active cases, Positivity rate today, India news, Indian expressIndia reported 1,008 deaths in the same period, taking the total number of fatalities to 4,98,983. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

India reported 1,72,433 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up by 6.8 per cent from Wednesday’s 1.61 lakh infections, as per the data by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 2,59,107 people recovered in the same period and the active case load now stands at 15,33,921. The weekly and daily positivity rates are 12.98 per cent and 10.99 per cent percent respectively. The country also reported 1,008 deaths in the same period, taking the total number of fatalities to 4,98,983.

Meanwhile, the Tripura government has said people with a valid Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report, done 72 hours prior to travel, or with a double vaccination certificate will no longer need to undergo mandatory testing upon arrival in the state. This comes two days after the government relaxed night curfew restrictions due to a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

If a passenger fails to produce either of these documents, they will need to undergo Covid-19 testing upon arrival. Until now, all passengers were required to undergo compulsory testing at airports, railway stations, bus terminals, international immigration check posts, etc. The decision has come into effect from February 2.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Coming to Delhi, as Covid-19 cases continue to dip in the city — 3,028 were reported at a positivity rate of 4.73% on Wednesday — the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Friday to discuss the reopening of schools and gyms, sources said.

“DDMA will have a meeting on Friday and the matter of reopening of schools and gyms across the city will be discussed. Covid cases are under control, so there will be some relaxation. Almost all the children aged between 15 and 17 years have got at least one shot of the vaccine. Hence, schools may be reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12,” sources added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement