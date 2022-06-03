After 80 days, India’s daily Covid-19 cases cross 4,000-mark; 10 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 4,041 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, taking the country’s tally to 4,31,68,585, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am Friday. This is the first time the country’s daily Covid toll has breached the 4,000 infection mark in over 80 days.

India recorded 10 deaths on the day same, taking the toll to 5,24,651, health ministry data said.

There are as many as 21,177 active cases in the country, comprising 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is 0.60 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.56 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, Maharashtra recorded more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday. While the state had recorded 1,081 cases on Wednesday, the number dipped to 1,048 on Thursday. Of the new 1,048 cases, Mumbai recorded 704 cases, which accounts for 67 per cent of the total cases in Maharashtra. On Wednesday, the city had recorded 739 infections. Delhi, on the other hand, recorded 373 fresh Covid-19 cases, and two deaths on Thursday.