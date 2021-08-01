scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 01, 2021
India reports 41,831 Covid-19 cases, daily infections remain over 40,000 for 5th consecutive day

As on Saturday, there were 4.1 lakh active cases in the country. 1.65 lakh of these are in Kerala.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 1, 2021 9:36:47 am
India reports ---- casesA beneficiary gets a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

India reported 41,831 new Covid-19 cases and 541 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The daily case count has remained over 40,000 for the fifth straight day. Kerala has reported 20,624 cases.

Active cases have also increased for the fifth day. As on Saturday, there were 4.1 lakh active cases in the country. 1.65 lakh of these are in Kerala.

231 of the total 541 deaths in the last 24 hours were reported from Maharashtra and 80 from Kerala.

 

