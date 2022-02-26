India reports 11,499 new Covid-19 infections, 255 deaths; active cases at 1.21 lakh

India recorded 11,499 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday, a drop of 12.6 per cent from the previous day. Daily Covid-19 cases in the country have remained below one lakh for 20 consecutive days now. At least 255 fatalities from the disease were reported Friday, taking the toll to 5,13,481, data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

There are currently over 1.21 lakh active cases, that comprise 0.28 per cent of the total cases, while over 4.22 crore people have recovered since the pandemic began.

The daily positivity rate is 1.01 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 1.48 per cent.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 177 crore on Friday. More than 25 lakh (25,20,820) doses were administered on Friday till 7 pm.